The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing to work with the community to battle heightened crime rates in parts of the city, through Project Guardian.

Winnipeg police said, its 2018 annual statistical report identified increased crime rates in West Winnipeg. One of the hardest hit areas is River Heights, which saw a significant increase in property crimes.

To address the spike, police said officers in the West End increased proactive patrols over the summer and determined targeted times using Smart Police Initiative (SPI) crime data.

Officers made 170 stops and apprehended 26 suspects for several different offences including: stolen vehicles, weapons, drugs, outstanding warrants, breaching conditions, and missing persons.

Throughout the summer, police worked with the River Heights/Crescentwood Safety Association and Councillor John Orlikow to address concerns in the community. Together they held a forum, a community barbecue and worked to improve lighting in the area.

Preventing vehicle break-ins

Police said in many instances of vehicle break-ins, valuable electronics were left in plain view in the vehicle.

The WPS is reminding people break-ins and thefts from vehicles can be prevented by keeping the following things in mind:

Always close windows and lock all doors;

Display an "All Valuables Removed" card in your window (can be picked up at your District Station);

Don’t leave personal identification, vehicle registration/ insurance certificates, or credit cards in your vehicle;

Never leave your car keys, house keys or garage door opener in your vehicle;

Never leave your vehicle running while unattended;

Park in well-lit areas with pedestrian traffic;

Remove your garage door opener when the vehicle is not in use;

Remove valuables and shopping bags from view - this includes removing loose change, electronic devices, and GPS devices (Source: Winnipeg Police)

Winnipeg police said it will continue to be proactive and increase its presence where the SPI data directs them.

Victims of crime are encouraged to make a report online.

For more information on crime prevention you can visit Winnipeg police’s website.