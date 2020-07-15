WINNIPEG -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the economy and many businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.

But one industry has been seeing a huge uptick in business.

The pool industry has received an increase in calls. One of those people inquiring about a pool is Cathy Kirk, who is looking at getting a hot tub.

She says making the backyard into a relaxing haven is an investment for the whole family.

"I already have a fire pit, that's something that we use. I'm sure for a lot of people that would be a good idea. The fire pit, have the kids around, hotdogs, marshmallows, and enjoy the weather," said Kirk.

Glen MacGillivray is the president of Aqua-Tech and said with people not being able to go anywhere during the pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for pools and an all-encompassing backyard resort.

"I would say the demand is up about 50 per cent and it's not just us, it's all over North America," said MacGillivray.

Stefan St. Godard, who is with Montgomery Pool Company, said business right now is three times busier than last year.

"Summer 2020 is at this point, completely booked up. We're busy right until the fall and we're even starting to book several customers for next summer, who are already wanting to put money down to get their pool built," said St. Godard.

He added that it is good for kids as it keeps them safe, busy and active.

MacGillivray said Aqua-Tech is in a similar situation and is already booking projects for next year.

"If you're going to plan it, it's good to come in now and see the display pools. Start talking to a designer. It takes some time, like everything in today's world, there's a million choices," said MacGillivray.

On top of entertainment for her family, Kirk hopes an in-home hideaway will also keep her family safer.

"You know in your own home, you know what you've touched and what you've disinfected. You know you're in a safer environment," said Kirk.

Both MacGillivray and St. Godard said if you are thinking about starting a project, sending in pictures of your backyard and including any permits you already have will help speed up the process.