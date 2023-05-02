Portage Avenue reopens after crash at Empress overpass

Portage Avenue has reopened after a piece of heavy equipment crashed into the Empress overpass, causing delays for several hours Tuesday.

Just before 4 p.m., police said on Twitter that westbound traffic on Portage Avenue had been closed because of a crash at the Empress overpass. Police said eastbound access to the Empress overpass was closed at St. John Ambulance Way and traffic along Portage had been stopped at Wall Street and rerouted.

A picture from police shows a piece of heavy equipment sitting in the middle of the road and it also appears to have struck the overpass.

The public was asked to avoid the area and to expect major delays.

Stay safe.#WPSTraffic https://t.co/GkGDZ6KGXj — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 3, 2023

Shortly after 7 p.m., police reopened the road, saying the crash scene had been cleared.