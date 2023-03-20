Portage la Prairie man accused of killing family appears in court

A Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his wife and two children has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, moving his case one step closer to trial.

Trevis McLeod sat quietly in the prisoner's box of a Manitoba provincial court room Monday as his lawyers told the court he would be waiving his right to a preliminary inquiry.

A preliminary inquiry is typically held before a trial to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

McLeod was charged in April 2022 with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson after his family – his wife, her six-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son – was found dead in a fire-damaged duplex in Portage la Prairie.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown area

The charges have not been proven in court.

McLeod's case will now move into the Court of King's Bench. His next date has been set for later in April in Portage la Prairie.