WINNIPEG -- Health officials with the province are advising people of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Manitoba school.

In a letter sent home to parents on Sunday, officials said a person at Stonewall Collegiate in Stonewall, Man. was at the school on Sept. 28 and 29 while having COVID-19.

The person might have been infectious at the time, and the province is deeming the exposure as a moderate risk.

Health officials believe the virus was not acquired at the school.

The province said anyone identified as a close contact has been notified and told to self-isolate.

Other people at the school who aren’t close contacts are being told to self-monitor for any symptoms.

In the letter sent home to parents, the province said Stonewall Collegiate is working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations.