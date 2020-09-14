WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are advising of a possible COVID-19 exposure at another Winnipeg school.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, confirmed a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and was at Beaverlodge School.

The person attended the school at 6691 Rannock Avenue on September 10, both in the morning and afternoon.

Roussin said the person was asymptomatic and followed all public health measures that were put in place at the school.

"There have been some people identified as close contacts and they have been identified and ask to self-isolate," said Roussin.

According to Roussin, the virus was not acquired at school. He did not say whether this person was a student, a staff member or visitor to the school.

The risk is currently being assessed as low and the province is not elevating the school under Manitoba's Pandemic Response System.

This is a developing story. More details to come.