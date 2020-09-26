WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are advising of possible exposures to COVID-19 at five Manitoba businesses, four of which, are in Winnipeg.

The following exposures were announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin Saturday:

Joey's Polo Park, 653 St. James St., Winnipeg – Sept. 16 from 8:30 to 11 p.m.;

The Local Public Eatery, 274 Garry St., Winnipeg – Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

Bar Italia, 737 Corydon Ave., Winnipeg – Sept. 16 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.;

Del Rios Restaurant, 644 Main St., Winkler – Sept. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.;

P. F. Chang’s Restaurant, 865 St. James St., Winnipeg – Sept. 12 from 5 to 10. p.m., Sept. 16 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Unless recommended by public health officials, only people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing. Individuals with symptoms are asked to seek testing as soon as possible once symptoms are present.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, recently said more than half of new COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg are from restaurants and bars.

Come Monday, new restrictions will be in place for the city as it moves up to orange (restricted) on the province's Pandemic Response System.