WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region is having its restriction levels increased.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The restriction level is being increased to restricted or orange level. It will come into effect on Sept. 28.

When the health restrictions come into place on Monday, it will be mandatory for people to wear masks in all indoor public places.

Public gatherings will also be restricted to 10 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The areas that will be impacted by these restrictions include:

The City of Winnipeg;

The City of Selkirk;

The Town of Stonewall;

The Rural Municipality (RM) of Cartier;

The RM of Headingley;

The RM of Macdonald;

The RM of Ritchot;

The RM of Rockwood;

The RM of Rosser;

The RM of Springfield;

The RM of St. Andrews;

The RM of St. Clements;

The RM of St. François Xavier;

The RM of Taché;

The RM of West St. Paul;

The RM of East St. Paul;

The Town of Niverville; and

The Village of Dunnottar.

The restrictions are scheduled to stay in place for a minimum of four weeks.

Roussin added existing orders and rules will stay in place for schools, childcare, retail businesses, museums, theatres, and casinos.

This is a developing story. More details to come.