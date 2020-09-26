WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,829 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.3 per cent.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

three cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

three cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud

56 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 545 active cases, and 1,265 people have recovered from the virus.

Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19, six of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 19.

On Friday, 1,616 tests were performed, bringing the total to 171,661 since early February.

The province also announced possible COVID-19 exposures at five Winnipeg businesses.

READ MORE: Possible COVID-19 exposures at 5 Winnipeg businesses

Public health officials are also advising of possible exposures in four schools.

READ MORE: Possible COVID-19 exposure in four Manitoba schools

The province also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at another Winnipeg care home