WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,829 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.3 per cent.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

  • three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • three cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
  • three cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud
  • 56 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 545 active cases, and 1,265 people have recovered from the virus.

Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19, six of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 19.

On Friday, 1,616 tests were performed, bringing the total to 171,661 since early February.

The province also announced possible COVID-19 exposures at five Winnipeg businesses.

Public health officials are also advising of possible exposures in four schools.

The province also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Winnipeg.

