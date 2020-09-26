Advertisement
65 new COVID-19 cases, 10 possible exposures announced in Manitoba Saturday
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,829 since early March.
The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.3 per cent.
The new cases announced on Saturday include:
- three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- three cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
- three cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud
- 56 cases in the Winnipeg health region
The province has 545 active cases, and 1,265 people have recovered from the virus.
Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19, six of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 19.
On Friday, 1,616 tests were performed, bringing the total to 171,661 since early February.
The province also announced possible COVID-19 exposures at five Winnipeg businesses.
Public health officials are also advising of possible exposures in four schools.
The province also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Winnipeg.