WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is advising residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at two Winnipeg schools.

According to a letter sent to parents and guardians at Seven Oaks Middle School, a person, who has since tested positive for COVID-19, attended the school on Sept. 28, 29, and 30.

Manitoba public health officials told the school about the case on Oct. 7, noting the person ‘may have been infectious’ when they were at the school.

Seven Oaks Middle School is working with public health officials and is taking all recommendations. Public health investigations began within 24-hours of the positive test result and will identify anyone who may have been exposed to the disease.

The letter noted the risk of exposure is considered low and the person did not contract COVID-19 at the school.

Seven Oaks Middle School is not permitted to release the name or any information that could identify the infected individual.

If a parent or guardian has not been contacted by public health officials, then their child hasn’t been identified as being exposed to the disease. If a child develops any symptoms, they should self-isolate and get tested.

Public health officials also identified a potential COVID-19 exposure at Earl Grey School on Sept. 29, Sept. 30, and Oct. 7.

There is no evidence of any in-school transmission or that the person contracted COVID-19 while at the school.

The impacted cohorts at both Seven Oaks Middle School and Earl Grey School are switching to remote learning.