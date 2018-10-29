

CTV Winnipeg





Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., are the latest to join the rotating strikes.

According to the CUPW website, over 1,500 postal workers in Winnipeg walked off the job at 10 p.m. on Sunday and Brandon workers joined the picket lines on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

The union noted that strikes are continuing in Niagara Falls, Ont., and Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., but employees in Vancouver and Sudbury, Ont., have returned to work.

Across Canada CUPW workers have been carrying out rotating strikes, while special mediator Morton Mitchnick tries to end the dispute.

The union wants Canada Post to deal with the important issues, like health and safety, equality for rural and suburban workers and ending precarious work.

Canada Post said it made “significant offers” to the union, such as increased wages, job security and better benefits, without asking for any concessions.

- With files from The Canadian Press