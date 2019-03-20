

CTV Winnipeg





CAA and Bike Winnipeg are asking all road users to vote on what they think are the worst city roads.

Worst roads are classified as having potholes, crumbling pavement, poor road signage, limited or non-existent cycling or walking infrastructure, traffic congestion, or limited crossing opportunities.

Whether you are driving, cycling, walking or taking public transit, CAA and Bike Winnipeg want to hear what roads you think are the worst.

“Everyone has a role to play in making our roads safer, and that’s why we want to hear from all Manitobans about their concerns,” said CAA Manitoba president Tim Scott.

Voting runs until midnight on April 16. Manitobans can nominate their worst road online at caaworstroads.com or through the CAA app. Voters can identify themselves as motorists, cyclists, pedestrians or transit riders and pinpoint a particular stretch of the road for crumbling infrastructure, safety, and congestion.