WINNIPEG -- A break on parking in Winnipeg may be extended to the end of the year.

The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee approved a motion to continue offering one-hour free parking at city meters.

It also renews a provision lifting time restrictions in residential neighbourhoods.

The motion also directs the city to keep working with Downtown and Exchange District businesses to implement loading zone options for customers to benefit businesses.

The measures were put in place to help businesses and people working at home because of the pandemic.

The recommendations require final approval from Winnipeg city council.