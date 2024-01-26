Potential privacy breach at Manitoba CFS office

The Manitoba government is warning people about a possible privacy breach concerning clients of Child and Family Services (CFS).

In a news release sent Friday evening, the province said the potential breach is due to a break-in at a CFS office on Friday at 1:42 a.m.

The province said confidential information was stored in the office but the extent of the situation is not yet known.

“Manitoba Families recognizes its responsibility to protect personal information,” the statement reads. “The incident has been reported to Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba Ombudsman. Manitoba Families will fully co-operate with the investigation.”

The province said it will also review the incident to find ways to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Manitobans are asked to call police if they see any discarded documents containing personal information.