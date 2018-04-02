

CTV Winnipeg





Power has been restored on the University Manitoba's Fort Garry Campus and all affected buildings have been reopened.

All classes will resume Tuesday.

Classes in several buildings on the Fort Garry Campus at the University of Manitoba were cancelled due to a power outage on Monday.

According to U of M’s website, classes that take place in the following building were cancelled: Helen Glass Building, Biological Sciences Building, Fitzgerald Building, Wallace Building, Education Building, St. John’s College and Residence and St. Paul’s College.

Students in residence were relocated to other buildings.

Students and staff were asked to keep checking the university’s website for updates.