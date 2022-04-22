Power restored to majority of customers following outage: Hydro

The majority of customers impacted by a power outage in southern Winnipeg and communities outside the city have had their power restored.

Manitoba Hydro said a subtransmission line tripped just before 10 a.m., and the majority of customers had power back by 11:35 a.m.

However, Hydro crews found a burnt out pole in Sanford, Man.

“In order to safely make repairs, we’re taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment,” Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet.

