People in Swan River are being asked to conserve water for several more days as a precarious low water supply situation continues to evolve.

Late Monday morning Swan River Deputy Mayor Lance Jacobson provided an update to CTV News.

Jacobson said the problem involves multiple mechanical issues with the town’s three deep artesian wells. Only one of the three wells is still working and it is not producing water at the regular rate. The wells send water to the town’s water treatment plant where it’s then distributed to homes, schools and businesses.

Jacobson said contractors are on the way to Swan River to repair all three wells but said that can’t happen until the town’s water reservoir is full, which likely won’t happen until Thursday.

“We're better than where are yesterday, but people need to conserve,” he said in a phone call.

Jacobson said the small amount of water being produced and coming out of the taps is safe to drink. There is no boil water advisory at this time.

Sunday the town, about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg declared a local state of emergency and issues a notice saying a total loss of water was imminent. Around 4,000 people live in the community.

Jacobson said the reason the reservoir must be full before repairs can begin is because once the contractors start repairs, won’t be treated for drinking.

Jacobson could not confirm the current water level in the reservoir.

He said the faulty parts in the wells dates back to the 1970s and 2000s.

HOW PEOPLE ARE MANAGING

The Town of Swan River is asking people to conserve water as much as possible and is commending residents for their cooperation up until now.

Bottled water is available at Swan Valley High School Trades at no cost to the public.

People can also bring their own containers and fill up water.

Jacobson said two semi loads of water arrived in Swan River on Sunday.

SERVICES IMPACTED

Schools in the community remain closed.

Swimming lessons and hockey games have been cancelled as the Wellness Centre and Arena are also closed.

MINOR SURGERIES CANCELLED AT HOSPITAL

“From a patient care perspective, the Swan Valley Health Centre remains functional although the region will review treatment options for some high-need patients including those scheduled to receive hemodialysis in the next few days.

Elective and other minor surgery procedures have also been cancelled,” said Prairie Mountain Health in an email to CTV News Monday.

“The Primary Care Centre in Swan River remains open and the Advanced Care Clinic scheduled there for tonight will go ahead. Personal Care Homes are using bottled water where necessary and have advised residents and families of the water conservation efforts that are now underway.”

PMH said it continues to assess and proactively plan for impacts to all of its health care services and programs within Swan River as a result of the community’s water supply issue.

“We are working closely with the Town of Swan River and apprising the province’s Office of Disaster Management regarding our latest status updates and community action plans.”

PMH said it’s working to conserve water.

“Some laundry has been shifted to Dauphin Regional Health Centre, and other cleaning supplies and linens are being taken to Benito.

Nutrition services will be using bottled water and had altered menu planning to reduce the amount of water used as well as using disposable cookware/tableware as required.

Hand hygiene efforts have stepped up with hand rubs, lotions and soaps at all facilities as well as within the home care program.”