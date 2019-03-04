

CTV Winnipeg





A former Winnipeg police officer is appearing in court Monday for the preliminary hearing of his role in a fatal hit and run.

Justin Holz, who was an 8-year member of the Winnipeg Police Service, is facing a number of charges, including dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding eighty milligrams and thereby causing death.

Cody Severight, 23, died Oct. 10, 2017 after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

Holz, 34, was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop and the scene of an accident involving death. He now faces three additional charges.

He was released on a promise to appear in court and has been placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said that on the night of the hit and run, Holz, who was off-duty at the time, was given a breathalyzer test three to four hours after arresting officers suspected he was impaired.

- With files from The Canadian Press