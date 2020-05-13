WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister announced that the provincial government has created the Premier's Economic Opportunities Advisory Board, designed to chart Manitoba's reopening process.

The premier made the announcement on Wednesday morning, adding the 18-member advisory board will help find opportunities for economic recovery and growth.

The board will feature leaders from several sectors, including transportation, real estate, agriculture, education and manufacturing.

The board has also been mandated to advise the government for 18 months on ways to "harness private-sector capital and investment".

"In addition, they will be giving us advice on how to better align post-secondary institution course and degree offerings with the new Manitoba economic priority and needs that we must focus on to grow our economy coming out of this pandemic," said Pallister.

Curt Vossen, who is the president and CEO of Richardson International, will serve as the chair of the board.

The new board will report to the premier and will be supported by staff of the Executive Council, the Economic Development Office, and the Office of the Clerk of the Executive Council and Cabinet Secretary.

Pallister said it is because of Manitobans that the government is able to focus on the road to economic recovery.

This is a developing story. More details to come.