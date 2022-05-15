Premier Stefanson to speak on flooding situation in Manitoba

Manitoba's premier, along with provincial officials, will be speaking with media Sunday afternoon regarding the flooding situation in the province.

Premier Heather Stefanson will be joined by Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk and Johanu Botha, the head of Manitoba’s Emergency Management Organization.

The officials will be speaking with reporters around 2:30 p.m. following an aerial tour of the areas in Manitoba that were impacted by the flood.

CTV News will live stream this event.