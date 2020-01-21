WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-based doughnut shop is defending a decision to buy local after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticized over some sweet treats from the business.

On Monday, Trudeau tweeted a picture of himself at Oh Doughnuts, picking up seven boxes of doughnuts from the Winnipeg-based store. He is in Winnipeg for a three-day cabinet retreat which began on Sunday.

Picked up some of Winnipeg’s best to keep us going through another full day of Cabinet meetings. Thanks for the fuel, @OhDoughnuts. #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/9vrgWnUdxo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2020

Trudeau’s tweet prompted criticism from some Twitter users, who alleged he is using taxpayers’ money to buy these desserts and that he should have gone to Tim Hortons, where the prices are lower.

Oh Doughnuts, which was tagged in the Tweet from Trudeau and many of the criticism, decided to speak out.

On Monday, the doughnut store responded to complaints the prime minister overpaid and could’ve gotten a dozen donuts at Tim Horton’s for $10.

“Tim’s isn’t Canadian owned,” the shop said in a series of tweets.

Oh Doughnuts went on to defend why its prices are higher than Tim Horton’s.

“We are locally owned; employ 30+ staff who enjoy breaks and have the option of joining a benefit plan; we use local butter, eggs and flour; our doughnuts are made fresh daily; we do our best to pay a living wage & never pay minimum wage,” the tweets said.

The shop said it pays to compost organic waste and offers compostable or recyclable packaging, and that its pricing reflects its respect for its employees, the environment and its commitment to quality, local goods.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the prime minister’s office and Oh Doughnuts for comment.