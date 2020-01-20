WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister suggested a Manitoba carbon tax could be back on the table.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pallister says dialogue on another green plan will take place with the federal government.

Pallister says he’s willing to talk pricing, but wants the federal government to better respect Manitoba’s green record and future plans.

The premier pulled Manitoba’s $25-per-tonne plan off the table after Ottawa refused to budge on an escalating scale to $50 per tonne.

The Trudeau government then imposed the tax on the province which includes rebates.

Manitoba is suing the federal government over the issue.

Trudeau is in Winnipeg for a three-day cabinet retreat, which began on Sunday. The location of the event is meant to continue the healing process between Trudeau’s government and those in the West who feel alienated, following the 2019 federal election that left the Liberals without representation in Alberta and Saskatchewan and handed them losses in Manitoba.