WINNIPEG -- Justin Trudeau is planning to sit down with both Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister during his visit to Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister is bringing his cabinet for a retreat in Winnipeg this weekend, but Trudeau is taking some extra time to meet with the municipal and provincial leaders.

The Prime Minister's Office told CTV News Trudeau is looking forward to working with Bowman and Pallister and "deliver for the people in Winnipeg and across the province."

"These will be important conversations about making life more affordable for people, protecting the environment, and keeping our communities safe and healthy."

CTV News has reached out to Bowman and Pallister for comment.