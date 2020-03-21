WINNIPEG -- On Saturday evening, public health officials announced an additional probable case of COVID-19 had been identified on top of a confirmed case Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Provence confirms 18th case of COVID-19 in Manitoba

The new probable case brings the number of cases in the province to 19.

Case 19 is a woman in her 30s who lives in Winnipeg. The province said the case is likely related to travel.

Information about flights where a person with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 had symptoms at the time of travel are updated as information becomes available online.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 before arriving at a testing site.