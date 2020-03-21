WINNIPEG -- The province has confirmed the 18th case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, said this case is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg. The public health investigation shows it is related to travel.

Anyone looking for information on flights where a person, with a lab-confirmed case of the virus, had symptoms while on the plane, can do so online.

Manitoba health officials are reminding the public the following orders are still in effect:

Public gatherings needs to be limited to 50 people or less;

Retailers have to make sure a separation of two metres between customers;

Hospitality premises, such as restaurants and theatres, need to limit group numbers to 50 people or less or 50 per cent of capacity (whichever is less);

Bingo and gaming centres, as well as gyms and fitness centres need to close immediately.

The province notes these public health orders apply to public places, not workplaces, but workplaces should still follow social distancing

According to the Manitoba government, the online screening tool is now available through an interactive, voice response format. The province notes this is not a replacement for Health Links, but is for Manitobans who prefer to complete the screening tool on the phone, rather than online.

This tool asks callers standard COVID-19 screening questions, and then if necessary, directs anyone who needs to speak to a healthcare professional to Health Links. People who want to self-screen can call 1-877-308-9038.

Another community screening drive-through site has now opened in Winnipeg at the Manitoba Public Insurance Bison Drive Service Centre, located at 15 Barnes St.

Anyone who is concerned about their or exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links before going to a testing site.