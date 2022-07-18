'Probably going to be a new species': ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
'Probably going to be a new species': ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
The fossil was originally discovered in 1975 on a farm west of Morden.
Adolfo Cuetara, the executive director of the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, said bentonite mining was happening in the area and that’s when the fossil was found.
He said the fossil was brought back into the museum and put into storage, noting many fossils were collected at that time, so it was forgotten in the collection. That is, until a few years ago.
“Finally, we discovered it was actually a shark,” said Cuetara.
There is no official name yet for the shark, but the centre has currently named it “Dave” after the owner of the farm where it was discovered.
Cuetara said there are a few things that make Dave significant. The first being the team at the centre believes it is a new species of ancient shark – confirmation they are currently waiting on.
“The shape of the jaws and the skull and the kind of structures that it has, because the preservation is really amazing, is telling us that it is probably going to be a new species. The problem is now we need scientific papers, scientific research and this paper is underway.”
The exhibit for the newly discovered shark fossil at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden. (Source: Adolfo Cuetara/Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre)
The second is how well preserved it is, something he said is hard to find.
“The shark skeleton is made of cartilage, not bone. So it is very difficult to preserve this material, it is very soft, so it normally just disappears. The part we normally find from the shark is the teeth, because they are the only hard part of the skeleton. But, in this case, we have an almost complete shark skeleton with no teeth. The explanation is that it was a basking shark, a filter-feeder shark.”
A similar comparison to Dave in the present day would be a whale shark, Cuetara said.
He said it’s believed Dave is the largest fossilized shark in the world, measuring around 15 feet.
The rendering of a shark fossil at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre. (Source: Adolfo Cuetara/Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre)
In the Cretaceous period, which was 85 million years ago, the prairies were underwater and the sea was connected from the Hudson Bay all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Cuetara said it was known as the Interior Seaway.
“This is the only basking or filter-feeder shark known in this Interior Seaway at the time…it is giving wider information about the life at that time in the Interior Seaway.”
Dave is currently on display at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre and the museum has included as much information as they know with the exhibit.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Russia's Gazprom tells Europe gas halt beyond its control
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests
A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain
A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fuelled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests.
Regina
-
Two people charged after firearms incident ends in SWAT deployment: Regina police
Two people have been charged in a firearms related incident that ended with the deployment of the Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).
-
'It's always a good time': Positive feelings prevail as Country Thunder 2022 winds down
The 2022 running of Country Thunder Saskatchewan entered its final stretch on Sunday, leaving a positive impact on some of the long-time fans of the festival.
-
Saskatchewan finance minister spent $8,000 on private plane to attend commerce lunch
Saskatchewan's finance minister spent nearly $8,000 on a private plane to attend a chamber of commerce lunch days after she tabled a provincial budget containing tax hikes.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
-
BA.5 rises, but overall viral load down in Saskatoon wastewater
The Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant now makes up 27 per cent of the viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to a team of University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown Saskatoon
There was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
Northern Ontario
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.
-
East Algoma OPP lay charges after pickup truck hits cyclist, flees the scene
A 56-year-old suspended driver from Blind River is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a July 17 incident in which a cyclist was hit by a pickup truck.
Edmonton
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts, Alta. protest
A judge has denied bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.
-
Last tickets to pope's Edmonton mass now to be released on Friday
The final block of tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will no longer be released Monday, as originally scheduled.
Toronto
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Precision Drilling buying Canadian well servicing business from High Arctic
Precision Drilling Corp. has signed a deal to buy the Canadian well servicing business of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. for $38.2 million in cash.
-
Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts, Alta. protest
A judge has denied bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.
Montreal
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
-
Two councillors on a mission to patch potholes in Montreal borough
Two Montreal councillors say the Plante administration isn't moving fast enough when it comes to pothole repairs -- and they're taking matters into their own hands by using the city's app.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Police investigating suspicious package in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
A police operation is underway in the 1-100 block of Range Road, south of Laurier Avenue
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Atlantic
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's not the only doctor from her country frustrated by the lack of help from the provincial government.
-
Cystic fibrosis drug coverage approved for more kids in Nova Scotia
A drug treatment for cystic fibrosis will now be covered by the Nova Scotia government for children between the ages of six and 11.
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Tremaine Park on Sunday.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Sex assault trial for former Canucks player to begin in Vancouver
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.
-
Man drowns in B.C. lake while trying to help another boat passenger
A man who was trying to help a boat passenger drowned in a lake in B.C.’s Okanagan over the weekend, local Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP search for men wanted in string of marine thefts on Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for two men who are suspected in a "substantial number of marine thefts" on the south coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Historic Vancouver Island ferry service to bring back Sunday cruises next month
A historic ferry service on Vancouver Island is bringing back Sunday cruises between Port Alberni, B.C., and the remote Barkley Sound next month.
-
Missing Central Saanich man found dead, RCMP and coroner investigating
A 41-year-old man missing since the early morning hours of July 8 has been found deceased, according to police and family members.