Prominent Winnipeg lawyer Greg Brodsky dies

Greg Brodsky, representing Andrea Giesbrecht, said no DNA results have come back, and there is nothing showing who the mother is after remains were found in a storage locker in Winnipeg. Greg Brodsky, representing Andrea Giesbrecht, said no DNA results have come back, and there is nothing showing who the mother is after remains were found in a storage locker in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island