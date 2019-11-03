Propane tank explosion sends smoke billowing into Elmwood sky
The aftermath of a motor home fire on William Newton Avenue in Winnipeg on Nov. 2, 2019. (Source: Gary Robson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 11:59AM CST
Thick black smoke was sent billowing into the sky in Elmwood after a propane tank exploded, Winnipeg police said.
Around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, Winnipeg police said officers and fire crews were called to a report of a motor home fire in the 300 block of William Newton Avenue.
People in the area at the time said on Twitter they heard a massive bang and saw thick smoke rising in the air.
Police said the a propane tank exploded.
There were no injuries, and police said the fire appears to be out and under control.
Police said the incident happened in the same block as a shooting that happened late Saturday afternoon.