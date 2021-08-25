WINNIPEG -- Proposed changes to Winnipeg's responsible pet ownership bylaw is ruffling some feathers among pet owners who fear their furry, feathered or scaly pets could soon become illegal to own.

Winnipeg resident Irene Wagner has kept birds since she was eight years old. Currently she has 26 birds spanning 11 different species.

"This is my family, I love these guys. I look after them every single day joyfully," Wagner said. "I couldn't imagine my life without them."

Proposed changes to Winnipeg's responsible pet ownership bylaw could put an end to that.

The City of Winnipeg is reviewing the bylaw which has been in place since 2013.

"We've come up with several ideas working with our partners at the Winnipeg Humane Society that will really make Winnipeg a leader in regard to animal control and welfare," Leland Gordon, with the city's Animal Services Agency, told CTV News.

Among the changes, the city is proposing a cap of five animals per household, prohibiting the breeding of exotic animals, and creating a list of 'allowable animals' that can be kept as pets in Winnipeg.

"The list that our teams have developed is really a list of animals that can more successfully, in regards to animal welfare, be kept in captivity as pets," Gordon said.

But the list is concerning for Wagner, who says all but one of the species of birds she owns would be illegal.

"Only the budgies would actually be an allowable species. So the rest of my family would be outlawed to have in the City of Winnipeg, which is gut wrenching for me," she said.

The city has said people who currently own animals not on the allowable list would be grandfathered in, and be able to keep them for the life of the animal.

Even still, Wagner is worried if the city bans these types of animals, veterinary services for them will be harder to access in the city.

She isn't alone in her concerns. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition from the Manitoba Canary and Finch Club against the proposed changes.

Robert Brissette, the CEO and President of Petland Canada, told CTV News most of the animals that could be banned under the proposed changes are common household pets.

Robert Brissette, the CEO and President of Petland Canada, holds a red-footed tortoise at a Petland store in Winnipeg. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

"There's really no reason why the city should be banning some of these common pets. They may seem to be a little exotic to some, but to many it's not. This is a very common household pet," he said.

"They're not dangerous to the public in any way, shape, or form. They are not an endangered or protected species.”

While ferrets made the list of allowable animals, Deb Kelley of the Manitoba Ferret Association and No-Kill Shelter worries about the impact a five-animal limit could have on those looking to adopt.

"Putting a limit of five ferrets per household really is going to decimate our foster-based rescue," she said.

She said she is in contact with the city to make sure foster-based rescues would be exempt from the limit.

Wagner said she is not taking any chances if the proposed changes do go through.

"I've actually been looking at property outside of the city because there's no way I'm giving up my family," she said. "If I can't legally keep these guys then yeah, I would move."

The city is accepting feedback on the proposed changes, which will be used to refine the ideas before going to city council this winter. People can reach out to the city by email with their feedback.