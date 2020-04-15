WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba retailer is helping frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 get the protection they need.

Norwex, which is based in Dauphin, announced Wednesday they will begin shipping one million masks to be used by health care professionals.

“It’s a very proud moment for us,” said Judy Letain, global chief executive officer, in a Skype interview from Edmonton.

Letain said the company, which sells cleaning products and supplies, worked quickly to meet the need.

“As a company, our focus is improving quality of life,” she said. “We're a global company where we have consultants around the world and this just seemed to be a perfect fit for us."

“We have a charitable foundation that we give to grassroots organizations each year and we immediately mobilized the team to see if there was a way that we could secure masks to provide across all of our markets where we have organizations as well as consultants.”

The company said it secured the supply of three-ply face masks through its manufacturing partners and its global network.

“There’s a real eagerness from a really wide range, from using them with a N-95 for additional protection,” said Letain.

Delivery started Tuesday night. Norwex said the masks will be sent directly to distribution centres throughout North America, where they will go to the areas most in need.

The company is partnering with provincial health agencies in Canada and with DonatePPE.org in the United States.

Letain said the company is looking at other ways to help front line workers, including the possibility of a reusable mask.

- With files from CTV's Rachel CrowSpreadingWings