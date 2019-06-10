

The provincial government announced Monday it’s investing $2.7 million per year to improve access to mental health and addictions treatment.

The province’s investment will extend hours and enhance staffing resources at five Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinics, add 16 new women’s treatment beds, and expand mental health programming offered by the Strongest Families Institute.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the investments were made in response to recommendations made in the Virgo report.

He said he hopes the moves will improve health outcomes for more Manitobans.

“These new investments will allow an additional 176 women per year to access treatment beds and 500 more families to get early intervention mental health services,” he said in a news release.

All three initiatives are expected to come into place within the next three months.