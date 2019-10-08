

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





The Province has issued high wind effect warnings for the south basin of Lake Manitoba, the shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg. Areas in south Dauphin Lake and Winnipegosis may also be impacted.

The province said the high winds are expected to develop Thursday night and last until Saturday morning. the province said the wind speed and wave action could raise lake levels by as much as five feet or more.

The province is warning property owners to take precautions.