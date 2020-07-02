WINNIPEG -- After days of rain in southwest and western Manitoba, the Manitoba Infrastructure Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued an updated flood warning and high water advisory for the areas.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, who made the announcement on Thursday, said the province lost confidence in the damn near Rivers on Wednesday and therefore made the recommendation that people and livestock be evacuated.

He said there was more than 200 millimetres of rain in the area in the last 72 hours.

The evacuations were for around 30 to 40 properties along the Little Saskatchewan River, downstream of the damn in the rural municipalities of Riverdale and Whitehead.

Schuler also is recommending that the use of Lake Wahtopanah be suspended.

Schuler added that due to unprecedented flows on the Little Saskatchewan River, there are concerns for a potential structural failure.

The province has also reported that there is overland flooding in areas across the Assiniboine River watershed.

Low-lying areas are expected to see flooding but water is expected to remain under flood protection levels.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Whitemud River and a high water advisory remains in place for the Spruce Woods Provincial Park area.

Schuler said crews are working in the flood-affected areas and staff is monitoring water levels and going over infrastructure.

This is a developing story. More details to come.