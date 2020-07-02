WINNIPEG -- The City of Brandon is taking precautions against possible flooding along the Assiniboine River.

In a news release, the city said due to recent rainfall in the Westman area, there’s concern regarding flash flooding in the Assiniboine River Valley, particularly around the Little Saskatchewan River.

As a precaution, city crews are closing the hole in the dike system by the intersection of 18th Street North and Grand Valley Road. The city has also given evacuation preparation notices to hundreds of homes between 1st Street North and 26th Street North, from Stickney Avenue North to Gailbraith Crescent.

These notices were delivered door-to-door in case Brandon is hit with heavy water.

Any home receiving these notices needs to be ready to leave on short notice, and residents should plan to stay with friends or relatives if possible. If this isn’t possible, they can call the City of Brandon Enquiry Centre at 204-729-2186.

If an evacuation is ordered, residents will be notified through

The city’s emergency alerting siren;

Local radio stations;

The City of Brandon website; and

Door-to-door visits.

If residents have any questions, they can call the enquiry centre.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the river was sitting at 1,173 feet above sea level. It is expected to peak between 1,174 and 1,177 feet above sea level between July 5 and July 8.