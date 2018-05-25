

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Government is holding two public consultations to address safety plans for the South Perimeter Highway (PTH 100).

The meetings will be held on Monday and Tuesday. They will allow the public to review the South Perimeter Highway Safety Plan, and have discussions with provincial staff about the plan’s safety-related construction projects and future traffic routing.

“There is an increasing volume of vehicles, over 30,000 per day, directly accessing PTH 100 at many uncontrolled locations, resulting in safety and operational problems, which need to be addressed,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release.

Monday’s consultation is at the Canada Inns on Pembina Highway in Ambassador Room F from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s is at the Oak Bluff Community Centre in Oak Bluff from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.