Province pays city more than $30M for ambulance services
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 12:11PM CST
WINNIPEG -- It appears the province has paid most of its ambulance bills to the city.
Following a motion from Mayor Brian Bowman, council agreed to seek full-cost recovery from the province for ambulance services.
A report to Winnipeg’s finance committee said the city received $31.4 million with only $300,000 left outstanding.
The city provides the service for the province, and the two sides have been working on a new funding deal.
Finance chair Scott Gillingham asked city administrators for an update on negotiations at the next committee meeting.