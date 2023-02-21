Province, police to announce measures to combat organized crime

The Manitoba government, along with the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP, will be announcing measures to combat organized crime and illegal guns on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, Chief Danny Smyth of the Winnipeg police, and Supt. Scott McMurchy from the RCMP, will be speaking at a news conference at noon at the RCMP ‘D’ Division headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.