Province to make education investment announcement
The Manitoba government is set to make an education investment announcement on Friday.
Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko will be joined by Dana Rudy, the deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, for the announcement at 11:30 a.m. CTV News will live-stream the event.
In January, $80 million in provincial education funding was announced to help address wage agreements for teachers and pandemic-related expenses for the 2021/22 school year.
A portion of that funding was allocated directly to school divisions and schools for extra staffing as well as enhanced health and safety measures and addressing learning impacts.
The rest covered costs associated with personal protective equipment for schools, enhanced ventilation projects, remote learning supports, and mental health issues related to the pandemic.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police stepping up enforcement at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
'You're not helping us': Small businesses in Ottawa decry protesters as they vow to stay
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, but some business owners say the protesters are doing more harm than good.
NACI updates vaccine guidance for those previously infected with COVID-19
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued new COVID-19 vaccination guidance on Friday for those who have been infected with the virus, stressing the important benefits of being up to date with their vaccines.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January
Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
Hockey wife asks NHL, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Regina
-
More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.
It won't be like the blizzards we experienced on Monday, but more snow is moving in to start the weekend.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
Saskatoon
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
-
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa police stepping up enforcement at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Another careless cooking fire responsible for Minnow Lake blaze: Sudbury fire official
Sudbury fire crews battled a second major blaze on Thursday.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Edmonton
-
Traffic near legislature expected to be slow Friday morning after crash
Police are warning Friday morning commuters that traffic will likely be delayed near the legislature, where a power pole was struck.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The cold spell is ending
It's still cold out there this morning in Edmonton. But, that'll change by this afternoon.
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift some COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care on Monday
Ontario will begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care homes starting next week, allowing residents to once again take part in day trips outside of their facilities.
-
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
-
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Calgary
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm west wind for Calgary today
Warm today, sure, but double-digits in Calgary by Sunday!
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
31-year-old woman dies after being hit by train at 'unofficial' crossing near Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police stepping up enforcement at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
-
RCMP sending more officers to help police Ottawa protest
The RCMP is sending more officers to help police the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a second week.
Atlantic
-
Schools, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices are closed across the Maritimes as a system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
-
Nova Scotia woman concerned over ambulance delays after husband’s death
A Nova Scotia woman is sharing her concerns over ambulance delays in the province. Brenda Maxwell’s husband of almost 50 years died after suffering a heart attack at home on Jan. 12
Kitchener
-
Another snow day for some students in Ontario
The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
-
Woman gives LCBO gift card to police instead of driver's licence
A 19-year-old woman was pulled over by Guelph police early Friday morning for driving erratically and,when asked for her driver's licence, she allegedly handed the officer an LCBO gift card instead.
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. school sports tournaments set to resume after ministry lifts ban
School sports tournaments across B.C. are expected to resume after the Ministry of Education announced its intention to lift a ban.
-
B.C. First Nations plan to appeal ruling to restore natural river flows 70 years later
Two First Nations say they will appeal parts of a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling released last month that rejected their bid for an injunction to restore the natural flows of the Nechako River.
-
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategy
Two doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, Vancouver
A pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two in the Island Health region.