Province to make education investment announcement

The Manitoba government is set to make an education investment announcement on Friday.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko will be joined by Dana Rudy, the deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, for the announcement at 11:30 a.m. CTV News will live-stream the event.

In January, $80 million in provincial education funding was announced to help address wage agreements for teachers and pandemic-related expenses for the 2021/22 school year.

A portion of that funding was allocated directly to school divisions and schools for extra staffing as well as enhanced health and safety measures and addressing learning impacts.

The rest covered costs associated with personal protective equipment for schools, enhanced ventilation projects, remote learning supports, and mental health issues related to the pandemic.