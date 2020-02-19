WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday the province will be investing more than $150 million towards new green initiatives.

“Manitoba deserves respect from the federal government for our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan and today’s historic and significant new green investments,” said Pallister in a news release.

The money is earmarked for additional green initiatives that will help protect the environment, such as, cleaning and monitoring contaminated orphaned and abandoned mine sites, preserving wetlands, cleaning contaminated sites like abandoned gas stations and contingency for recommendations regarding lead mitigation.

"With this additional $150 million for new green initiatives, we are showing that our plan is better for the environment, better for the economy, and better for our children and grandchildren."

He added this investment is helping achieve the provincial government's vision of making Manitoba cleanest, greenest and most climate-resilient province in Canada.