WINNIPEG -- A public vigil is being held Monday for the nine-year-old boy who was found dead in Winnipeg’s Red River.

Darius Bezecki’s body was found by a police dive team on Sunday.

Winnipeg police had previously reported Darius was missing after entering the Red River, near the Louise Bridge, around 4:37 p.m. on Friday. It’s believed the boy was on a bike ride with two siblings and friend when they went into the river from the north bank.

The three other boys made it out of the river.

Police used drones, boats, dive teams and general patrol officers to search for Darius, whose family said his body was found by a local fisherman.

The medical examiner will be reviewing the boy’s body over the next few days.

"We're feeling pretty distraught," said Celena Genaille, a family member of the boy.

"We're happy he was found, now our family can get closure, and we can hopefully start the process of healing."

The vigil is being held Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Ernie O’Dowda Park near the Louise Bridge. Everyone is welcome.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie and Mike Arsenault.