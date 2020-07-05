WINNIPEG -- The body of a nine-year-old boy who went missing after entering Winnipeg’s Red River was discovered by a police dive team on Sunday.

"It is incredibly sad, and the outcome no one was looking for," said Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service. "Our thoughts are with his family."

Winnipeg police said Darius Bezecki was last seen alive in the Red River by the Louise Bridge around 4:37 p.m. Friday. Later that evening, the police search was deemed a recovery mission.

It is believed Darius was on a bike ride with two siblings and a friend when the boys entered the river on the north bank. The three other boys made it out of the river.

Police employed the use of drones, boats, dive teams and general patrol officers during the search.

The next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. More details to come.