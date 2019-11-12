R.B. Russell High School evacuated after 'noxious substance' released
A sign at the school Tuesday reads that it is closed. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News.)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 11:43AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 11:50AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Police said two people have been taken into custody after a “noxious substance” was released at a Winnipeg high school.
Police have shared few details, saying only that no one was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division said the high school was evacuated as a result.