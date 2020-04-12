WINNIPEG -- The Rural Municipality of Montcalm declared a state of local emergency on April 9 due to flood conditions.

According to a statement from the R.M., this move was authorized under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

Residents of Montcalm are asked to obey all laws, regulations and orders throughout the duration of the state of local emergency.

“Your co-operation with emergency response personnel will greatly assist in recovering from this emergency,” the R.M. said, noting these personnel will do their jobs as required.

The R.M. said the state of local emergency has been put into place so impacted households along St. Mary’s Road and PR 246 can be evacuated. It also means the R.M. can take the necessary actions to mitigate property damage.

By the end of the day on Sunday, six households will be evacuated.

“Our Public Works department is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents and reduce damages to property,” the news release said.