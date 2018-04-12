Ingredients

  • Sourdough bread
  • Unsalted Butter
  • Gouda cheese
  • Muenster cheese
  • Shredded Chicken Breast or Thigh
  • Barbecue sauce
  • Avocado
  • Red onion
  • Cilantro

Directions

  1. Butter the outside of both slices of bread
  2. Add a few slices of gouda cheese – gouda adds a great nutty flavour
  3. Add a one or two slices of muenster cheese – muenster is mild but gives you the ‘gooey’ texture
  4. Mix half a cup of shredded chicken breast or thigh to the barbeque sauce of your choice and add on sandwich
  5. Add a few slices of avocado
  6. Add thinly sliced red onions and cilantro
  7. Top with the other slice of sourdough bread (buttered side out)
  8. Once a tbsp of butter has melted in pan under medium heat, put in sandwich and cover for 3-4 minutes, flip and cover for another 2 minutes until cheese has melted
  9. Serve and enjoy!

 

 

