Featured
Rahim's BBQ Chicken 'n Avocado Grilled Cheese Recipe
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:46AM CST
Ingredients
- Sourdough bread
- Unsalted Butter
- Gouda cheese
- Muenster cheese
- Shredded Chicken Breast or Thigh
- Barbecue sauce
- Avocado
- Red onion
- Cilantro
Directions
- Butter the outside of both slices of bread
- Add a few slices of gouda cheese – gouda adds a great nutty flavour
- Add a one or two slices of muenster cheese – muenster is mild but gives you the ‘gooey’ texture
- Mix half a cup of shredded chicken breast or thigh to the barbeque sauce of your choice and add on sandwich
- Add a few slices of avocado
- Add thinly sliced red onions and cilantro
- Top with the other slice of sourdough bread (buttered side out)
- Once a tbsp of butter has melted in pan under medium heat, put in sandwich and cover for 3-4 minutes, flip and cover for another 2 minutes until cheese has melted
- Serve and enjoy!
1