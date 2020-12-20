WINNIPEG -- Dozens of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Building Sunday afternoon to protest restrictions regarding religious gatherings.

The group gathered on the Legislature's front steps with speakers, calling for the right to worship amid the pandemic.

Specifically citing the need to practice Christmas traditions, the rally had festive music and singing.

In Manitoba, gathering size limits are restricted to five people or less, both inside in out.

Provincial health officials have repeatedly asked Manitobans to stay home and not gather during the holiday season.

Public health orders also state that places of worship must close to the public, with the exception of virtual and drive-in services.

Religion has been a contentious issue in Manitoba during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of dollars in fines have been handed out to churches during the implementation of code red restrictions.

Church of God Restoration near Steinbach, Man. received several fines in November. The church was subject to an incident where RCMP blocked the entrance to the church's parking lot to stop parishioners from gathering.

In early December, a Winnipeg based parish, Springs Church, held drive-in services that were later found to be in violation of public health orders.

A few days later, on December 8, the province allowed drive-in events like parking lot church services to take place.

The rally at the Legislature on Sunday believes people should be free to worship and gather in-person.