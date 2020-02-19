WINNIPEG -- A group of Manitobans rallied marking four years of problems with the Phoenix pay system.

On Wednesday, members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada took to the streets to protest the pay system they said has caused nothing but headaches.

Members said 200,000 federal public service workers are still dealing with what they call a flawed system that was rushed to be implemented by the federal government.

They said workers continue to be overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.

In a news release, PSAC said not enough is being done to address the problems. It said some members are now experiencing debt and bankruptcy.

"(The government) put forward a pattern settlement, that we're saying is insufficient in specific in regards to Phoenix," said Sherry Parent, a PSAC member. "It doesn't really compensate our members for missing deadlines, for missing their finical responsibilities."

PSAC members said a new pay system isn't likely to be in place before 2023.