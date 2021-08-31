WINNIPEG -- Randy Bachman took to the stage at Shaw Park on Saturday night with Burton Cummings for the Unite 150 concert.

But aside from playing a plethora of hits from his storied career as a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Winnipeg-born singer and guitarist used the trip to relive in his days in the city.

Last Friday, Bachman posted a video on Twitter touring the Witch’s Hut in Kildonan Park with his son, Tal.

In an email to CTV News, Bachman recounted visiting the park in the 1970s.

“Every day, I’d take [Tal] for a bike ride down Scotia and into Kildonan Park,” Bachman wrote.

Bachman explained after leaving The Guess Who and recovering from a gallbladder issue, he spent a lot of time at home with his wife and Tal. He rigged up a seat for Tal on his bicycle and the two would take an apple to share on their daily adventure.

“We rode [through] the park, the monkey trails near the water and would end up at the Witch’s Hut for our apple feast,” Bachman said.

After, Randy and Tal would visit the McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street across from Edmund Partridge Community School and buy a small order of fries. Bachman said that’s all he could afford at the time. The father and son would eat the snack on their bike ride home.

“We did this daily for years, rain or shine, and even in the light snow.”

Last week, when the family initially visited Kildonan Park, they went past the Witch’s Hut.

“To my amazement, Tal remembered it and said, ‘I wish we could go inside like we used to!’”

The following day, Tal’s wish came true.

Bachman’s friend got in touch with the Witch’s Hut keyholder who agreed to meet them in the park for a tour of the Hut inspired by the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.

“It was amazing and nothing had changed,” Bachman said. “I do really appreciate the park people who came to supervise.”

He said he started getting emails and text messages from other people who wanted to show their families the Witch’s Hut.

“I think if they opened that up every Saturday or Sunday… they’d make a lot of parents and their kids happy.”

Bachman said Saturday night’s show was a “fantastic celebration and success.”

Bachman Cummings headlined the concert, which also featured performances by Tal, Chantal Kreviazuk, Tom Cochrane, and Fred Penner.