WINNIPEG -- Steven Hay is scheduled to return to Brandon for in-clinic dialysis starting Wednesday

“It didn't take long and Brandon will take me back as of Wednesday,” he told CTV News in an email. “That news brought tears to my eyes.”

CTV News first reported last week that the Rapid City man had been commuting three hours to Winnipeg, three times a week to receive dialysis.

Hay had previously tried home hemodialysis for a year and a half and returned to in-clinic dialysis after missing his transplant date. He said he was unable to do surgery because his hemoglobin levels were too low.

Hay and his wife Lora, who is donating her kidney to her husband, believe the hemodialysis machine they were using had something to do with his low levels. They said it had numerous problems, including not returning all his blood.

Hay had been in Brandon before he started with home hemodialysis, which is only 30 minutes from his home in Rapid City, Manitoba.

The Hays told CTV News that if they knew how much trouble the home hemodialysis was going to be, Steven would not have left Brandon in the first place.

They are hoping to attempt another transplant in the next few months.