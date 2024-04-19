WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Raw sewage leak reported in Red River Floodway

    The Red River Floodway is pictured on April 7, 2022. (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson) The Red River Floodway is pictured on April 7, 2022. (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)
    A new report shows that 20,000 litres of raw sewage leaked into the Red River Floodway this week.

    According to a City of Winnipeg untreated sewage report, the seepage took place over the span of 4.5 days. It notes that it was caused by a leak in an air release valve.

    City workers were able to isolate and stop the leak on Wednesday.

    The report adds that most of the sewage was collected by a land drainage catch basin and then discharged into the Red River Floodway.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg and Province of Manitoba for more information.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

