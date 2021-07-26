WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is taking steps to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible and boost the number of vaccinated residents.

For the rest of the month, the supersite at the RBC Convention Centre will be offering walk-in appointments every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both Moderna and Pfizer will be available.

According to Manitoba’s July 23 vaccine bulletin, the province is also working with regional health authorities and Indigenous partners to make sure vaccines are available to anyone who evacuated their home due to wildfires and wants to get vaccinated. Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Bloodvein, Berens River, Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations were evacuated amid wildfires burning across the province.

The bulletin noted that there are thousands of appointments available in Manitoba for both Moderna and Pfizer shots. There are also 15 medical clinics and pharmacies acting as regional hubs for AstraZeneca vaccinations.

Manitobans can use the online vaccine finder to find locations near them with available COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest provincial data shows that Manitoba has administered more than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The data also shows that 78.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 66 per cent have received both doses.

Manitobans must get their first immunization on or before Aug. 2 to be eligible for the province’s vaccine lottery.